ABC13 town hall to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Bill McKeon, Texas Medical Center president and CEO

Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Authority

Dr. Pedro Piedra, Baylor College of Medicine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a one-hour town hall Thursday, Dec. 17 (7-8 p.m.), explaining the latest developments on the COVID-19 vaccine and what it all means for those living in southeast Texas.Eyewitness News reporter Marla Carter is gathering leaders from the medical community to highlight recent decisions by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the latest on the Texas COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, and to answer your questions about getting vaccinated.You can submit your questions using the form below.Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will receivethrough December, with increased allotments expected in January and subsequent months.On Dec. 10, thefor drug maker Pfizer's vaccine.Of the 109 Texas hospitals receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine,. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the initial supply will be limited to protecting frontline health care workers.The Houston Health Department saidas part of the distribution plan developed by federal agencies and the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, created by the Texas Department of State Health Services.FDA advisers will meet Thursday to consider whether to grant emergency use authorizations for Moderna's vaccine.The virtual town hall will air on ABC13.com, ABC13's app, andon Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.