Houston leaders gathering for ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions

Eyewitness News anchor Erik Barajas is gathering Houston and Harris County leaders for a town hall Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., to answer your concerns about getting vaccinated.
Officials will provide viewers with an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Houston and Harris County, and will take questions submitted by ABC13 viewers online.
Panelists for the town hall include:
- Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston
- Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Authority
- Dr. Sherri Onyiego, Harris County Public Health director
On Tuesday, bars were closed and restaurants were forced to reduce capacity to 50% after COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 15 percent in Trauma Service Area (TSA) Q, triggering reopening rollbacks.
TSA Q includes Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties.
On Monday, the city of Houston opened an online portal allowing qualified residents to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Within hours, every available appointment was filled for the month of January.
Also Monday, Mayor Turner urged residents, especially high-risk individuals and those in the Black, Hispanic and AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) communities, to get vaccinated once an appointment becomes available.
