Houston leaders gathering for ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Eyewitness News anchor Erik Barajas is gathering Houston and Harris County leaders for a town hall Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m., to answer your concerns about getting vaccinated.

Officials will provide viewers with an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Houston and Harris County, and will take questions submitted by ABC13 viewers online.

Panelists for the town hall include:
  • Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston
  • Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Authority
  • Dr. Sherri Onyiego, Harris County Public Health director

Submit your questions using the form below for possible inclusion in Tuesday's town hall.


On Tuesday, bars were closed and restaurants were forced to reduce capacity to 50% after COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 15 percent in Trauma Service Area (TSA) Q, triggering reopening rollbacks.

TSA Q includes Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Austin, Colorado, Matagorda, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties.

On Monday, the city of Houston opened an online portal allowing qualified residents to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Within hours, every available appointment was filled for the month of January.

Also Monday, Mayor Turner urged residents, especially high-risk individuals and those in the Black, Hispanic and AAPI (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) communities, to get vaccinated once an appointment becomes available.

Video above is from a previously published story.
