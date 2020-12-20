State gives Houston 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, mayor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8806186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After ten months of battling the virus, Tuesday was a huge relief for Houston frontline workers. Watch their reactions to getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the video above.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the state of Texas has decided to give the city of Houston 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.Turner said at a toy drive held on Saturday, that the vaccines will be specifically for healthcare workers within the city. Then, they will move onto hospitals and senior living facilities like nursing homes.Alongside Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the two continued to push the need for residents to take the vaccine, but said the children who live in Houston deserve some sort of normalcy this holiday season.The Pfizer vaccine has arrived to the Houston area and hundreds of healthcare officials have already begun taking them.