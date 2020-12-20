State gives Houston 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, mayor says

Turner said at a toy drive held on Saturday, that the vaccines will be specifically for healthcare workers within the city. Then, they will move onto hospitals and senior living facilities like nursing homes.
SEE ALSO: Texas reveals where 620K COVID-19 vaccines will go next week
Alongside Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the two continued to push the need for residents to take the vaccine, but said the children who live in Houston deserve some sort of normalcy this holiday season.
The Pfizer vaccine has arrived to the Houston area and hundreds of healthcare officials have already begun taking them.
SEE ALSO: Houston leaders spread awareness about vaccine and COVID-19 testing
Houston-area doctors share their COVID-19 vaccine experiences
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you