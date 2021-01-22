ABC13 town hall to highlight COVID-19 vaccine response in Black and Latino communities

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a two-night event on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 27 and 28 (7-8 p.m. CDT), highlighting reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities of color.
Eyewitness News anchors Mayra Moreno and Chauncy Glover are gathering Black and Hispanic leaders, who will address the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on our communities of color and give specific recommendations about vaccinations.
Wednesday night's town hall panel includes:
- Dr. Joseph Varon, chief medical officer, United Memorial Medical Center
- State Rep. Armando Walle, Harris Co. COVID-19 Recovery Czar
- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff's Office
- Dr. Laura Murillo, president, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Susie Molina, Houston Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board
Thursday night's town hall panel includes:
- State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Texas House District 27
- Commissioner Grady Prestage, Fort Bend Co. Precinct 2
- Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter, Fort Bend Co. Health & Human Services director
- Trustee Addie Heyliger, Fort Bend ISD board president
- Pastor Timothy Sloan, The Luke Church
- Casondra Burkley, LCSW, M.Div
In addition to answering viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, panelists will provide a comprehensive look at COVID-19's impact in the Black and Hispanic communities, including infection rates, recovery, mental health, education, economics and faith.
Panelists will also break down misconceptions about the vaccine and some of the misinformation that may influence vaccination rates.
The CDC reports increasing evidence that some minority groups are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus.
Factors contributing to higher infection rates in our communities of color include access to health care, the rate of uninsured people, occupational hazards related to essential worker status, housing conditions and racial discrimination.
Health experts are encouraging those in the Black, Hispanic and Asian-American communities to get vaccinated, as they are all classified as having a large share of high-risk individuals.
Our town hall is being co-produced with Xi Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., of Missouri City. In 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha became the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for Black men.