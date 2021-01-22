abc13 town hall

ABC13 town hall to highlight COVID-19 vaccine response in Black and Latino communities

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texans continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus persists in revealing health disparities in our Black and Latino communities.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a two-night event on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 27 and 28 (7-8 p.m. CDT), highlighting reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities of color.

VACCINE TRACKER: Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston

Eyewitness News anchors Mayra Moreno and Chauncy Glover are gathering Black and Hispanic leaders, who will address the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on our communities of color and give specific recommendations about vaccinations.

Viewers can submit their questions for possible inclusion in our town halls here:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)


Wednesday night's town hall panel includes:
  • Dr. Joseph Varon, chief medical officer, United Memorial Medical Center
  • State Rep. Armando Walle, Harris Co. COVID-19 Recovery Czar
  • Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff's Office
  • Dr. Laura Murillo, president, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • Susie Molina, Houston Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board

Thursday night's town hall panel includes:
  • State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Texas House District 27
  • Commissioner Grady Prestage, Fort Bend Co. Precinct 2
  • Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter, Fort Bend Co. Health & Human Services director
  • Trustee Addie Heyliger, Fort Bend ISD board president
  • Pastor Timothy Sloan, The Luke Church
  • Casondra Burkley, LCSW, M.Div

In addition to answering viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, panelists will provide a comprehensive look at COVID-19's impact in the Black and Hispanic communities, including infection rates, recovery, mental health, education, economics and faith.

Panelists will also break down misconceptions about the vaccine and some of the misinformation that may influence vaccination rates.

RELATED: Fort Bend Co.'s COVID-19 vaccine issues mirror those across US

The CDC reports increasing evidence that some minority groups are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Factors contributing to higher infection rates in our communities of color include access to health care, the rate of uninsured people, occupational hazards related to essential worker status, housing conditions and racial discrimination.

Health experts are encouraging those in the Black, Hispanic and Asian-American communities to get vaccinated, as they are all classified as having a large share of high-risk individuals.

Our town hall is being co-produced with Xi Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., of Missouri City. In 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha became the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for Black men.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonlatinoabc13 town hallcoronavirusracismcovid 19 vaccinehealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19hispanic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 TOWN HALL
Vaccine supply will catch up with demand, officials assure
ABC13 answers your questions in COVID-19 vaccine town hall
ABC13 hosts 'Action 13: Fighting Domestic Violence' town hall
How this election will impact Texans for years to come
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen found guilty for deadly shooting at Bellaire High School
Ethics complaint filed against Sen. Ted Cruz
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants vaccine plan revised
Man wanted for taking photos up skirts of Pearland shoppers
ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of the Week: Bridgeland vs Cy-Ranch
Rain and fog linger before conditions improve
What doorbell video captured moments before Tomball woman's murder
Show More
Texas sues Biden administration over deportation halt
Baseball icon Hank Aaron dies at 86
Baseball legend Hank Aaron's strong ties to Houston
Schlumberger employee death under investigation after tragic death
Chase ends with fatal crash in southeast Houston
More TOP STORIES News