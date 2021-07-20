San Antonio Zoo to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to animals

KENS reports animal health company Zoetis is providing the vaccines, which are uniquely made for animals.
According to Zoetis, 75% of emerging infectious diseases have an animal origin, indicating there is a vital connection between animal and human health.
Staff at the zoo say although they plan on vaccinating animals, they have no had cause for concern of an outbreak.
There is evidence that some animals in other locations have tested positive for the virus. The San Antonio Zoo will first vaccinate species known to be more susceptible such as large and medium cat species, lesser apes (gibbons), other primates, mongoose, monk, ferrets and otters.
The vaccine is administered to animals the same way it is to humans, with two doses three weeks apart.
"We are excited to obtain and administer this vaccine as we feel that it is of the utmost public health importance to vaccinate all susceptible animals to prevent any chance for disease or exposure," Hope Roth with the San Antonio Zoo told KENS.
