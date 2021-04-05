Houston woman gets second COVID-19 vaccine dose after tweeting mayor Turner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As more Houstonians start to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the date provided on the vaccination card for the second dose may not be when they receive it.
Right now, thousands of people a day are receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at various Houston sites. It's a shot Kimberly Mannino told ABC13 she was thrilled to get.
"I felt like I won the lottery," Mannino recalled.
Mannino, who's part of the second eligible group, said it took three months to get the first dose. She got the first dose last month at Delmar Stadium, where she received a card with a second dose date. But when she contacted the Houston Health Department she was told there were no appointments.
"I felt like it was a slap in the face because I followed every single rule," Mannino recalled. "Other than work, because I'm an essential worker, and the grocery store, I haven't gone out of my house."
Feeling frustrated, Mannino took to social media and sent a tweet to Mayor Sylvester Turner to help address the situation. The next thing she knew, she received a call, and an appointment for a second dose this week.
"I guess I don't understand all this bureaucracy if it's the exact same vaccine," Mannino said.
The health department said the second dose date on the card may not be when you get a shot. Instead of 21 or 28 days later, it could be 42. The CDC said as long as you receive a second dose within 42 days, the vaccine is still effective.
The city of Houston said it'll reach out upwards of 48 hours before your scheduled appointment for your second dose. A spokesperson said even with expanded eligibility to all Texas adults, there are enough shots available to those who need one - it just may not be a quick as you like.
If you don't receive a text, or email, or miss your second appointment, you can call 832-393-5190 or email HHDCOVID19.CRT@houstontx.gov.
