COVID-19 vaccines given to hundreds in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines were given out to people on Houston's north side Saturday.The vaccination clinic at North Forest High School opened to residents in all three eligibility groups and no pre-registration was required, organizers said.The vaccine is available for anyone in groups 1A, 1B and 1C under Texas Department of State Health Services criteria, including front-line health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, individuals 65 years old and older, individuals 16 years old and older with certain medical conditions, and those people who are 50 and older regardless of health issues.U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee hosted the clinic and visited with people as they waited in line Saturday morning.The event was designed for people in need, those who can't make an online appointment or are especially vulnerable to the virus, Lee's office said in a statement.The clinic was scheduled to take place Saturday until 3 p.m. at the high school at 10726 Mesa Drive.If you miss out on the North Forest clinic, you can reach out to a number of entities to be added to a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list. Residents age 60 and over can also register by phone through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301. People with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500. Anyone else needing registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.