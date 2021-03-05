coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 survivors say disease still casts lingering shadows

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a shaky Facebook video, Michael Sanchez is seen drumming at his last gig with his weekend band before he got sick last July. For his 22-year-old son Stephen, it's something he holds on to as a memory of his role model.

"He would drive us to gigs, now it's just me," said Stephen. "He was the drummer of our band, and it's just now depressing looking back and not seeing him there drumming."

Like so many others, the Sanchez family was devastated when its patriarch died of COVID-19.

READ ALSO: 2 weeks before man died of COVID-19, he said goodbye to his 7 children in emotional video
EMBED More News Videos

Charles Torres struggled to breathe as he said his goodbyes to his three children and four stepchildren in an emotional video.



So many Texas families were impacted over the past year. State data shows more than 2.3 million Texans have contracted COVID-19 and more than 43,000 people have died across the state.

"It's terrible, we're trying to make it better and cheer up our mom," said Stephen.

Even for the vast majority who survive COVID-19, the disease casts lingering shadows.

READ ALSO: Cypress mom of 5 in coma after family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A Cypress family is praying for a miracle as a mother fights for her life after her newborn baby almost died and two of her other children are recovering after they all contracted COVID-19. ABC13's Steven Romo shares her husband's message to Houstonians.



"I was feeling like I was going to die," said Houston attorney Karleana Farias. "There was a period of six hours where I told my husband, 'Don't let me die.' I was really scared."

Farias shared photos of herself during her COVID-19 battle, wearing an oxygen mask and appearing in distress. The mother and attorney wore masks and practiced social distancing, but did not think she would suffer serious symptoms.

"I don't think I was doubting the seriousness of it, I was just thinking if I got it, I wouldn't be one of those people that needed a doctor for it. I needed the doctor."

Farias told Eyewitness News her situation was frustrating because she initially got four negative COVID-19 rapid tests before finally getting a positive test from a PCR test she took.

She's now back to working and serving her clients, but will continue to wear her mask.

As for the Sanchez family, they are still trying to move forward. Michael was one of the first city of Houston civilian employees to die. His death has put a strain on the relationships between some of his surviving children. Stephen, though, wanted to get one message out to anyone who may see their story.

"Wear a mask," he said. "I'm very worried that the cases are going to rise, especially for schools and essential workers."

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus deathstexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemicpandemictexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Abbott defends lifting mask order: 'Now is the right time'
'Big mistake:' Biden says of Texas lifting mask mandate
Model projections for TX show 'worst-case' without mask order
Cypress mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Abbott defends lifting mask order: 'Now is the right time'
Fired ERCOT leader refuses more than $800K severance pay in storm aftermath
1 year later: Houston nurses and doctors reflect on COVID-19
Stimulus check updates: Senate begins marathon effort in push for relief
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
Here's when you could get rain on Friday
ERCOT overcharged companies $16B during winter freeze, firm says
Show More
TxDOT creating new Hwy 290 HOV lane for reverse commuters
ABC13 hosts town hall on reopening Texas
HISD releases draft of 2021-2022 school calendar
Galveston Island prepare to welcome Spring Break crowds
TX family detention centers to transform into processing hubs
More TOP STORIES News