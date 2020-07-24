Officials say they need nearly $200 million more to bridge digital divide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With many schools starting the academic year with virtual learning, the digital divide is still a big concern.Some districts, like HISD, have already delayed in-person learning, meaning they will only have school virtually.Virtual learning requires student have access to a computer and an internet connection. The concern is if students don't have a computer, they won't get the opportunity to learn.Through the CARES Act, the state provided the Texas Education Agency with $1.3 billion.The TEA is providing $200 million statewide for Operation Connectivity, an effort to provide technology to students.The county's COVID-19 Recovery Czar says that's not enough."The state has resources, has CARES Act money as we speak. So I implore them, I implore them, thank you for the first $200 million, we need another 2 or 300 more million to bridge that digital divide," said Harris County's COVID-19 Recovery Czar Armando Walle.The TEA said not only are they allocating $200 million for Operation Connectivity, they are also working to get matching funds of up to another $200 million dollars through public-private partnerships.The TEA said that should help close the gap of the digital divide.Fort Bend ISD is also hoping to bridge the gap.They sent the following statement: