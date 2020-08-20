Coronavirus

COVID-19 positivity rate sees downward trend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After weeks of rising positivity rates of COVID-19, the numbers seem to be heading in the right direction.

Earlier this month, Mayor Sylvester Turner set a challenge for Houstonians heading into August to lower the rate from 23% to 5%.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston mayor sets positivity rate challenge: lower it from 23% to 5% or below

Despite the news from local leaders about the decreased rates, it doesn't signify that the virus is close to being gone.

SEE RELATED STORY: Mayor Turner on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the greater Houston area was at a 16.8% positivity rate last month, compared to 8.6% rate last week. Positivity rates are factored based on the number of positive cases compared to the number of COVID-19 tests conducted.

Last month, the number of new cases was a little over 1,800 per day. Last week, the new case total dropped to around 1,700. On Monday, 641 new cases were reported.


Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department talked about the rates and the hospitals in the city at a Wednesday press conference.

"This hospital situation continues to improve and the number of patients being admitted per day on average who have a COVID-19 diagnosis continues to drop," said Persse. "Therefore, in concert with that, the number of patients in the hospital that have COVID-19 is also falling, and probably most importantly, the percentage of folks that are in the ICU continues to decline at a fairly steady pace."

SEE RELATED STORY: ICUs remain busy despite drop in hospitalizations

Health officials still urge people to get tested for the virus, even if there are no signs of symptoms.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingsylvester turnercoronavirus helpcoronavirushospitalsdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
AMC sells 15-cent movie tickets for today's reopening
Teacher in Houston resigns over COVID-19 concerns
Researchers looking for more diverse vaccine trial volunteers
ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression #13 forms, could threaten Gulf
Homeless mother of 4 responds to outpouring of help
Constable apologizes for old black face photo
Russia's Navalny on ventilator after alleged poisoning
Waller Co. constable claims he was racially profiled
AMC sells 15-cent movie tickets for today's reopening
HISD found just 1,000 of its 8,500 prioritized lost students.
Show More
ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall Thursday
Researchers looking for more diverse vaccine trial volunteers
Another ozone pollution watch in effect today
Digital Deal of the Day
$600M deal reached in Flint water crisis, sources say
More TOP STORIES News