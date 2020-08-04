Health & Fitness

All deaths reported Monday from COVID-19 were Hispanic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "All 6 who passed away are Hispanic and I want to express my condolences to each and all of their families," said Mayor Turner on Monday's media conference.

Covid-19 continues to affect the Hispanic and Latinx community at an alarming rate. In fact, they are four times more likely to be hospitalized according to the CDC.

On Monday, the Houston Health Department reported 478 deaths to date and the Hispanic community makes up almost half of the city's reported deaths.

It's for this very reason that ABC13 anchor, Mayra Moreno will be hosting a town hall on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Why is the community still being impacted and what needs to change?

"I have seen a large wave of patients, 80 to 90 percent of Hispanic patients which was very alarming," said Dr. Luis Chug.

Doctors like Luis Chug have taken notice. He said that part of the reason is that most Hispanics are essential workers and culturally, the Hispanic population lives in multi-generational households. Meaning, the "abuelos" the grandfathers or the "suegras" the mother-in-laws who live at home with them have a higher risk of exposure.

"Also historically the Hispanic population has less access to healthcare therefore there is a high prevalence of chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes and heart disease which we know are severe risks to develop Covid-19," he said.

Dr. Chug said it's a wake-up call for everyone and with Hispanics being the largest ethnic minority group in the U.S. and projected to increase by 2035, it's time for change.

Thursday we will dive deeper into this subject. Our panel includes well-informed leaders in the community that know these issues best.

