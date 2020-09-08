Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends COVID-19 disaster declaration in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the statewide disaster declaration once again on Monday for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Originally issued on March 13 and extended on July 10, the declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as they mitigate the spread of COVID-19."Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe."