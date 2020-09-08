coronavirus texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extends COVID-19 disaster declaration in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the statewide disaster declaration once again on Monday for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally issued on March 13 and extended on July 10, the declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as they mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustintexas newsgreg abbottcoronavirustexascoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicabbottcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
10 Houston-area districts start school today
Not enough athlete testing at smaller TX schools, experts say
'Restaurant workers are not OK' during the pandemic
List of school districts' plans in case of COVID-19 spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered downpours expected today
Assistant Texas AG fired over racist tweet
New storm Rene forms as we enter peak hurricane season
Great Storm of 1900 struck Galveston on Sept. 8
Family survived Hurricane Laura only to die in storm's wake
Family with 7 kids forced to move despite eviction ban
10 Houston-area districts start school today
Show More
Travis Scott's go-to McDonald's order now a menu option
Top Democrats question Trump's push for vaccine by election
How Houston ISD plans to bridge digital divide for first day
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
The reasons a Houston-area leader gave for full reopening
More TOP STORIES News