'Little cough' from COVID-19 turns into 50 days in the hospital

HOUSTON, Texas -- It all started with a "little cough" but 50 days later, and 50 pounds lighter, Bob Martinez is lucky to be alive."I woke up one day, went to the bathroom and had trouble breathing, I just started praying," said Martinez.The 61-year-old had to be induced into a coma.After spending more than seven weeks in bed, he recovered from COVID-19 but still had a long way to go.Martinez was sent for rehab at TIRR Memorial Hermann."I've improved a lot, because, I mean, I couldn't do anything," Martinez said. "At least now, I can write, I can get up, I can balance."Martinez knows he's fortunate."This place has helped me a lot," he said. "They treat you like a million dollars. I'm just lucky I made it."