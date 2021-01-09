Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations causes officials to scale back

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9392788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harris County could soon be going back to early COVID-19 restrictions after hospitalizations passed the state's threshold, but in neighboring counties, residents say they are putting their foot down.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're now 11 months into the pandemic and on a Friday night, things seem the same considering the recent rollback this week after the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations increased."We try to stay safe when we go out. Not a crowded club or anything," said customer Nique Houston.Most bars are still seeing the same amount of customers and people said they really haven't noticed a major change."Don't get me wrong, I'm here happy drinking too. But I'm definitely trying to protect myself," said another customer.This weekend, one of the most anticipated events in our area will be going on in-person.organizers said they have specific safety measures in place, which are outlined on its webpage.Meanwhile, the event manager for Houston First Corporation, the group that works to recruit large meetings and conventions to Houston, issued the following statement:"We're able to operate that's a blessing," said owner of The Marquis II, Al Jara.Jara said it may seem like business as usual to the average person, but he said every day is a constant struggle to keep their head above water."Extremely tough. We've had to pivot," he said.In order to keep his business open, he had to get a food and beverage permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. It requires him to make sure he gets 51% of sales from non-alcohol related business, which he says, is not easy."We're on a shot clock. You don't get the food and beverage license forever. You have a limited time to get to 51%," he said. "If you don't, then we go back to being a bar, which means we shut down in Harris County."He said bar owners are the first to get blamed any time there's a spike in numbers."The problem with this rollback [is that] the numbers would have gone down organically because people are not getting together [for the holidays] anymore."