Pakistan-American community leader in Houston killed by COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Pakistan-American community is grieving after losing an influential member, Pervez Iqbal, to coronavirus.Friends tell ABC13 Iqbal was an American success story, but his life was cut short by the deadly virus.After immigrating to Houston in the 90' with his wife, they raised three children and worked hard to establish a range of businesses in Houston.Today, he owns an auto-body shop, many convenience stores and shopping centers throughout the city.Iqbal was also a leader. In 1997 he was a founding member of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce USA.Years later, he served as the president in 2014 and was most recently on the ten member advisory council.Iqbal's friend, Saeed Shaikh, says Iqbal's work helped bring conferences, expos and meetings to Houston, facilitating business between both countries."He loved to attend all these activities, loved to be involved, loved to serve the community. Not as a business leader, but I would say, as a great volunteer."It's believed Iqbal contracted coronavirus while working at one of his convenience stores.He was hospitalized and on a ventilator for ten days before succumbing to the virus on Monday, April 27th.Pervez Iqbal was 66-years-old.He leaves behind his wife Shaheen, daughter Hira and sons Mustafa and Farhan."Coronavirus has no boundaries. We should be vigilant. We should take it serious. We have lost someone who was much needed to our community. He has credentials that prove he was a great volunteer, a great business leader," said Shaikh.His friends say his death will leave a permanent void in the Pakistan community of Texas and the Houston business world.