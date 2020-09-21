Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: Growing evidence virus can linger in air, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control updated a document Friday without fanfare that updates the agency's position on how the virus spreads.

The document still says person-to-person and coughing/sneezing/breathing are the primary ways the virus is transmitted through droplets.

But the agency now says there is growing evidence that airborne droplets after a sneeze or cough - droplets that linger in the air - are of concern.

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the document now states. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."

The updated guidance also emphasizes the importance of proper ventilation.

Read the updated document here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Beta continues to flood coastal areas
Houston-area school closings and delays
Part of Galveston's 61st Street pier collapses in choppy water
Lone man spotted standing in Tropical Storm Beta's tides
High tides already causing flooding in parts of Galveston Co.
Matagorda County roads flood ahead of Beta's landfall
Here's a recap of the news you need for Monday, September 21
Show More
High water locations on Houston-area roads
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Gov. Abbott on storm: 'We do anticipate heavy flooding'
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Houston doctor dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
More TOP STORIES News