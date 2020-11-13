First responders impacted by the coronavirus

Tunches is the third deputy to die from coronavirus so far. Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died in May, and Deputy Juan Menchaca died in June.
"Public servants must defend against the evil we've been seeing. Those that can't defend themselves still need our service," said Tunches' brother at the funeral for the deputy.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Houston and in the U.S. continues to impact not just law enforcement, but other first responders too.
The Houston Fire Department reported 85 firefighters were in quarantine as of Nov. 12. The department has seen 306 positive cases and three deaths. Cy-Fair Fire Department has had 79 workers test positive for the virus.
579 police officers have tested positive for the virus in Houston, 36 officers in Pasadena and two in Friendswood.
The risk of becoming infected with the virus adds even more pressure to an already dangerous job. But those on the front lines continue to take that risk every single day.
