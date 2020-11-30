How is Houston faring with COVID-19 after Thanksgiving? Mayor to address crisis today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Thanksgiving weekend over, many Americans want to know the impact of holiday travel and gatherings on the COVID-19 crisis in the country.
Sunday was the busiest day for airports since the start of the pandemic, according to TSA. Almost 1.2 million people passed through airport security, but that number is only 41% of the number of people screened by TSA on the same day last year.
In Houston, the airport system anticipated about 800,000 travelers leaving and arriving between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30 for the holiday, according to Augusto Bernal, spokesperson for the Houston Airport System. That's roughly about half of the travelers that flew this same time last year.
"We're seeing a fair amount of activity at both Bush and Hobby airports, but really, it does not compare to what we saw pre-pandemic levels," Bernal said.
And how do those numbers translate to cases, hospitalizations and deaths?
A record number of people were hospitalized for the coronavirus over the weekend. According to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, the U.S. saw more than 93,000 hospitalizations. Here in southeast Texas, there were more than 11,000 patients with the virus in the hospital, 436 of which are in the ICU. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to describe the condition in the city on Monday afternoon.
And as many prepare to head back to work and their homes this week, health officials are encouraging people to get tested.
If you were in a high exposure situation, it is recommended to get tested around four to eight days after exposure. Harvard Health says if you get tested right after an infection, you're likely to get a false negative because there are not enough viral particles in your nose or saliva. So if you celebrated during Thanksgiving, that would mean Tuesday, Dec. 1, to Friday, Dec. 4.
It's also recommended you quarantine while you're waiting for your test in case you do have COVID-19.
"Two or three weeks down the line, we may see a surge upon a surge," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
You can find a free COVID-19 testing site near you in Houston or Harris County.
