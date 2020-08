Need help? ABC13 to host town hall on COVID-19 relief in SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the medical community works to combat the surge in COVID-19 infections across the region, the pandemic is dealing a financial blow to many in our area.ABC13 Houston is bringing together leaders for a town hall Thursday, Aug. 20 (7-8 p.m.), highlighting resources available to those feeling the economic impact of COVID-19.More than- at least 35% - have been negatively impacted by the virus, experiencing job loss, lost income or reduced work hours, according to Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research.On the state level, the Texas comptroller's office reportssince March, delivering a $4.6 billion loss in estimated revenues due to COVID-19.The dire situation has left many families facing hunger, the potential for exposure to the virus, and even the threat of eviction from their homes. Fortunately, as we have shown on Eyewitness News throughout the emergency, a host of community partners stand ready to help.ABC13's Ted Oberg ) and his panel will be taking your questions about how to get help in the midst of the pandemic.The virtual town hall will air Thursday, Aug. 20 from 7-8 p.m., on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, andon Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.