Need help? ABC13 to host town hall on COVID-19 relief in SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the medical community works to combat the surge in COVID-19 infections across the region, the pandemic is dealing a financial blow to many in our area.

ABC13 Houston is bringing together leaders for a town hall Thursday, Aug. 20 (7-8 p.m.), highlighting resources available to those feeling the economic impact of COVID-19.

You can submit your town hall questions using the form below.

More than one in every three Houston workers- at least 35% - have been negatively impacted by the virus, experiencing job loss, lost income or reduced work hours, according to Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

On the state level, the Texas comptroller's office reports two million jobs have been lost since March, delivering a $4.6 billion loss in estimated revenues due to COVID-19.

The dire situation has left many families facing hunger, the potential for exposure to the virus, and even the threat of eviction from their homes. Fortunately, as we have shown on Eyewitness News throughout the emergency, a host of community partners stand ready to help.

ABC13's Ted Oberg (Turn to Ted, 13 Investigates) and his panel will be taking your questions about how to get help in the midst of the pandemic.

The virtual town hall will air Thursday, Aug. 20 from 7-8 p.m., on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

