Texas barbers and salonists to use shields when they reopen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Masks, gloves and facials shields will be the new normal as salons and barbershops reopen on Friday in Texas.Eyewitness News stopped by Merlot's Barbershop. Owner Ronnie Coleman Jr. said people started calling immediately when Gov. Greg Abbott announced his decision. Coleman said he'll operate appointment-only for the foreseeable future."We're eager to get back open," said Coleman. "Our clients are like family, so it's good to see family and service people."Maria Del Rosario Moncada Jr. also welcomed ABC13 into her salon, Maria's Hair Designer. She said she's already booked for the next week."I'm excited. I'm ready to go," said Moncada. "My place is ready. My clients are more than ready."Moncada and Coleman said they'll be using facial shields to help protect them and their clients.What about others in the beauty industry?Maria Silva operated Silva's Day Spa near Rice Village for the last 9 years. Silva told us she's shutting down the business because she can't financially survive the pandemic."Destroyed my business, closed my business. That's what it has done," said Silva. "Everything. I've lost everything. I don't even have the words to tell you how I feel about this. I can't tell you how I feel about it. I think it's really hard that they're doing this to us."Silva can't legally operate during the shutdown. She can't offer waxes, facials, or massages."It's hard to think about what we have to go through," said Silva. "It's the comfort of God that helps us to go through this. I know God brought this to us for a reason. I don't know the reason. I don't need to know the reason but I know he's in control. I have to have my faith that's going to take care of us."