Nurses recognized for their dedication on the front lines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wednesday May 6 is National Nurses Day.It's a day we recognize their incredible dedication and compassion in these unprecedented times.Nurses are our heroes. Every day they suit up, dedicated to serving and helping others and they all say, they wouldn't have it any other way, just ask Tricia Lewis, a nursing director for the ICUs at Houston Methodist Sugar Land."I love working with the people that I work with, and I feel that together we make a huge difference," said Lewis.Tricia has been a nurse for 46 years. She said she almost went into social work."I changed and made a decision to go into nursing, and I haven't had any regrets. It's been the best decision of my life, as far as career," said Lewis.In her career there have been medical advancements, historic events and now COVID-19."We've been through hurricanes and tropical storm also, but this kind of trumps it," said Lewis.While there are tough times, there's a lot the patients and healthcare workers have overcome."We've heard of our patients that have gone home. I mean, it's just been heartwarming for us," said Lewis.Lewis is 68 years old and has no plans to retire any time soon.For their dedication, to all the nurses, we thank you.