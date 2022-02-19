coronavirus wisconsin

Wisconsin child dies from MIS-C, rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Mom shares story of son's scary battle with COVID complications

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin child has died of a rare condition linked to COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday the child is the first in the state to die of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

State health officials said the child died sometime within the last month.

What is MIS-C in children? TX mom shares son's story of 'scary' battle with rare COVID complication
The child was under 10 years old and was from southeastern Wisconsin. Health officials declined to provide any further identifying details.

Tom Haupt, a state respiratory disease epidemiologist, says the child was one of 183 Wisconsin children who have contracted the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 6,851 cases as of Jan. 31.

The syndrome appears two to six weeks after a child has been exposed to COVID-19.

Please note: The video at the top of this player is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirus deathscoronavirus wisconsinchild deathcovid in childrencovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
Aurora nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask
Wisconsin dairy farmer forced to dump 56K pounds of milk
TOP STORIES
Skydivers unresponsive after parachute failed to open, authorities say
Parents of 9-year-old killed want accused gunman to be charged
USPS worker accused of stealing $3k worth of checks from mail
Driver crashes into police after brakes failed going 90mph in Lubbock
Family loses dog in northwest Houston house fire
Driver fatally hit cyclist, but tells police he thought it was a deer
19-year-old arrested in murder of boy shot while grabbing coat
Show More
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
Pleasant weekend, more active pattern next week
4-year-old boy injured in shooting in W. Houston, police say
Creeper in The Heights, man seen on video following mom and baby
Doorbell video captures meteor falling from the sky in Cypress
More TOP STORIES News