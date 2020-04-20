Health & Fitness

Houston retail stores welcome reopening, even if its 'to-go' only

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas plans to reopen the retail economy on Friday with "retail to go." The order requires employers to monitor staff for COVID-19 symptoms, practice social distancing, and wear face coverings.

Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order also means all products must be picked up curbside. Orders need to be placed online or by phone.

Houston's famed Galleria Mall looked like a a ghost town on the Monday before the order goes into effect. Property management did not respond to requests from Eyewitness News about their next step forward.

FUNdamentally Toys in Rice Village is still reaching customers with remote orders. General manager Cliff Moss said he hopes curbside brings back business.

"I'm experiencing the same tug of war that everyone is," said Moss. "I don't want to face financial ruin, yet I also don't want to get sick."

Darrell Gorski of Village Greenery & Flowers said business plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He's optimistic May might bring relief to his business.

"Business is way off especially missing the Easter holiday season, the Passover season," said Gorski. "Now we're coming up on Mother's Day. I think if socially things do improve here in the next few weeks it could be a spectacular day to bring happiness and joy."

