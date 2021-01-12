Health & Fitness

New study finds COVID-19 could cause long-term lung damage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're wondering what happens after a person recovers from COVID-19, here's what we know.

ABC News Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton shared some surprising new information about the lingering effects from the virus.

A new study looked at patients' effects from the virus for up to six months after recovering.

Researchers discovered that more than three out of four people who recovered from COVID-19 reported serious effects for months after their recovery.

"It looked at people six months later. About 76% had one lingering symptom, and also had chest abnormalities on things like chest X-rays and other imaging tests, which showed some potential persistent lung damage," Ashton said.

He also added that more common symptoms include fatigue, anxiety, depression and difficult sleeping.

"It's important to remember, even if you're not hospitalized, or die, lingering effects can have an impact on your quality of life and ability to do your job," Ashton said.

The study is a reminder that we are still learning about the virus and its long-lasting effects, even after you think you've recovered from the virus.

