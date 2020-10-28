Coronavirus

Pennsylvania couple survives COVID-19, celebrates 70 years of marriage

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Pennsylvania couple says they have a lot to be thankful for this year. Not only are they recovering from COVID-19, they are also celebrating 70 years of marriage.
"He's 92 and I'm 89," said Marie.

"Don't be telling them that," Steve chimed in.

"I just want to let them know the age that we went through it!" said Marie.

Steve and Marie Orlando say they consider themselves very lucky to have survived their fight against COVID-19. He was in the hospital for two days. She recovered at home with the help of their six kids.

The couple just celebrated their anniversary on Oct. 24.

They say they are grateful for a wonderful life, including their 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
