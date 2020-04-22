Society

County by county breakdown on mandatory mask orders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's a county by county breakdown on mandatory mask orders in the Houston area.

Montgomery County

Will not be issuing an order mandating the wearing of masks in public places.

Brazoria County
County Judge Matt Sebesta will not mandate everyone to wear masks in Brazoria County unless the County Health Authority strongly recommends it. That being said, he does highly encourage everyone to wear a mask when out in public.

Galveston County
Galveston County is not issuing an order requiring face coverings or masks.

Chambers County
At this time, there has not been a discussion on enacting mandatory masks.

Liberty County
The county judge has recommended wearing them. However, no order has been issued at this time.

