Business

Houston strip club set to reopen as restaurant Friday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To clarify what didn't qualify for reopening Friday, the Texas Attorney General's office emphasized that bars, tattoo and massage businesses are not allowed to return to business for phase one.

However, an adult entertainment club in southwest Houston is planning to open its doors after midnight Friday.



Club Onyx will open as a restaurant with entertainment.

SEE ALSO: Houston mayor prepares for expanded business reopenings

A club representative sent ABC13 the following statement:

"We are opening as a restaurant. We have a 50 percent liquor license as required by the Governor. We will have social distancing inside and in the wait line. Customer and employee safety is a priority. All staff will wear masks."

According to the club's Instagram page, customers must RSVP via their website.

When asked about the club reopening, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said only specific classes of businesses are allowed to begin operating again under strict guidelines.

"Let me be very clear," Turner said. "If you don't fall under those categories authorized by the governor, I fully anticipate for you not to open. The fire marshals as well as HPD have the authority to make sure you do not open."

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbusinessfoodcoronavirus texasrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman ready to talk
Deaths in Texas hit single-day high day before reopening
Bars, gyms, and salons must stay closed, Texas AG says
Houston mayor prepares for expanded business reopenings
COVID-19 treatment trials happening in Houston
Benefits still yours if you choose not to go back to work
Body of deputy's daughter found in N. Houston apartment
Show More
DPS set to launch new system to help drivers during pandemic
Businesses facing challenges with PPP loan forgiveness
NASCAR returns on May 17 without fans
Meth, high-caliber weapons found during raid at luxury condo
More victims possible in Ft. Bend Co. child sex assault case
More TOP STORIES News