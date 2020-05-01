Houston strip club set to reopen as restaurant Friday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To clarify what didn't qualify for reopening Friday, the Texas Attorney General's office emphasized that bars, tattoo and massage businesses are not allowed to return to business for phase one.However, an adult entertainment club in southwest Houston is planning to open its doors after midnight Friday.Club Onyx will open as a restaurant with entertainment.According to the club's Instagram page, customers must RSVP via their website.When asked about the club reopening, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said only specific classes of businesses are allowed to begin operating again under strict guidelines."Let me be very clear," Turner said. "If you don't fall under those categories authorized by the governor, I fully anticipate for you not to open. The fire marshals as well as HPD have the authority to make sure you do not open."