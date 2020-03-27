coronavirus texas

Food assistance demands hit all time high in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The basic need to feed families continues to grow across Houston during the COVID-19 crisis.

Houston Food Bank's President Brian Greene spoke with ABC13 about COVID-19's impact saying, the demand is extreme.

"Fairly quickly, we found that the demand that we're seeing in the lines is actually more than we saw in the distribution that we did with Hurricane Harvey. That was huge," said Greene. "We also had the benefit in that case, if you can call it that, receiving assistance from all over the country. In this case, we don't have that because the whole country is dealing with this at the same time," said Greene. "It's pretty overwhelming right now."

Greene is asking anyone with means to donate to the Houston Food Bank.

They team up with partner agencies to feed dozens of local families each week.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasfood bankcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Washington County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News