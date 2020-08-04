ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 & Our Latinx Community' town hall

Dr. Joseph Varon, United Memorial Medical Center chief medical officer

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Texas' 29th congressional district

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff's Office

State Rep. Armando Walle, Harris County COVID-19 Recovery Czar

Dr. Laura Murillo, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president

Susie R. Molina, Houston Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board member

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rise in COVID-19 infections across southeast Texas has exposed some concerning truths about the virus among Hispanic households.On Thursday at 7 p.m., ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, is bringing together medical leaders, elected officials and community advocates for a town hall highlighting COVID-19's disproportionate effects on the Latinx community.ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno and her panel will seek answers to your questions about the surge of infections in the Latinx community, focusing on the obstacles to health care access and testing; the predisposition of the Hispanic population to underlying, high-risk conditions; and the pandemic's effects on Latinx workers, commonly considered essential by their employers.In July, the CDC found Latinx people arefrom COVID-19; this news coming as data analysis presented by Eyewitness News showed a critical need for more coronavirus testing in Black and brown communities, whereat understaffed testing centers than in whiter or wealthier areas.The virtual town hall will air Thursday, August 6 at 7 p.m. CDT on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, andon Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.