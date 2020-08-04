ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 & Our Latinx Community' town hall

On Thursday at 7 p.m., ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, is bringing together medical leaders, elected officials and community advocates for a town hall highlighting COVID-19's disproportionate effects on the Latinx community.
ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno and her panel will seek answers to your questions about the surge of infections in the Latinx community, focusing on the obstacles to health care access and testing; the predisposition of the Hispanic population to underlying, high-risk conditions; and the pandemic's effects on Latinx workers, commonly considered essential by their employers.
Panelists for the town hall include:
- Dr. Joseph Varon, United Memorial Medical Center chief medical officer
- Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Texas' 29th congressional district
- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff's Office
- State Rep. Armando Walle, Harris County COVID-19 Recovery Czar
- Dr. Laura Murillo, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president
- Susie R. Molina, Houston Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board member
In July, the CDC found Latinx people are four times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19; this news coming as data analysis presented by Eyewitness News showed a critical need for more coronavirus testing in Black and brown communities, where minorities are experiencing longer wait times at understaffed testing centers than in whiter or wealthier areas.
The virtual town hall will air Thursday, August 6 at 7 p.m. CDT on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
