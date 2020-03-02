Couple speeding in Dodge Challenger killed in 6-vehicle crash in NW Harris Co., sheriff says

A couple was killed in a 6-vehicle crash after speeding in a Dodge Challenger Sunday night in northwest Harris County, officials say.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of W. Mount Houston.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver and passenger in an orange Challenger were speeding when they cut across different lanes, possibly trying to cut off another vehicle. The other vehicle ended up clipping the Challenger, which spun into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on crash.

The two people in the Challenger died at the scene. Deputies believe the couple was married.

A father and his 12-year-old son were also injured in the crash. They were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.



