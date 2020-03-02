Couple speeding in Dodge Challenger killed in 6-vehicle crash in NW Harris Co., sheriff says

Deputies responded to a major crash at the 2900 block of W Mount Houston. Two individuals were pronounced deceased on scene. A third person was transported to Memorial Hermann Downtown in unknown condition. Traffic is being diverted at Breen road. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/1QLCTGAETU — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 2, 2020

At-fault car, believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, changing lanes. At least 6 cars involved. Both the driver & passenger of initial speeding car were pronounced deceased at the scene. Separately, a father & 12 yr old son in another car were transported by ambulance. https://t.co/FWAHgBAWgl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 2, 2020

Devastating crash, speed is believed to be a contributing factor. Two deceased at the scene. Two transported to the hospital expected to survive their injuries. #HouNews https://t.co/NjrgpevdPX pic.twitter.com/33iSil59Yr — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 2, 2020

A couple was killed in a 6-vehicle crash after speeding in a Dodge Challenger Sunday night in northwest Harris County, officials say.The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of W. Mount Houston.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver and passenger in an orange Challenger were speeding when they cut across different lanes, possibly trying to cut off another vehicle. The other vehicle ended up clipping the Challenger, which spun into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on crash.The two people in the Challenger died at the scene. Deputies believe the couple was married.A father and his 12-year-old son were also injured in the crash. They were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.