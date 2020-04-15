Man and wife shot after being followed in northeast Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple is in the hospital after being shot shortly after realizing they were being followed in northeast Harris County.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Mohawk near Percy.

Police say the couple was driving in their truck when they noticed they were being followed.

Shortly after, the following vehicle opened fire.

The couple's truck was struck multiple times, and both the driver and passenger were hit.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say the male driver was shot in the lower extremities and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The man's wife was shot in the head and authorities say she is in critical condition at a local hospital.



Photos from the scene show the driver's side window shattered. The passenger window was also damaged.

Details are sparse, but investigators say the couple thought they were being followed by a dark brown or red SUV, but didn't see who pulled the trigger.

No one has been arrested and authorities have not found a gun.

The investigation is ongoing.

