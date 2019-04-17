Couple stuck in crocodile swamp rescued after writing 'Help' in mud

AUSTRALIA (KTRK) -- A couple outsmarted crocodiles when they wrote out the word "Help" in the sand in western Australia.Shantelle Johnson and her partner Colen Nulgit were on a fishing trip in the northern territory on Monday when their vehicle got stuck in a bog.After spending a night in an area filled with crocodile tracks, the family overheard a plane flying by.They went to a vacant area and carved out a giant H-E-L-P in the sand and lit fires.Rescuers spotted the couple and got them to safety.