Couple stuck in crocodile swamp rescued after writing 'Help' in mud

AUSTRALIA (KTRK) -- A couple outsmarted crocodiles when they wrote out the word "Help" in the sand in western Australia.

Shantelle Johnson and her partner Colen Nulgit were on a fishing trip in the northern territory on Monday when their vehicle got stuck in a bog.

After spending a night in an area filled with crocodile tracks, the family overheard a plane flying by.

They went to a vacant area and carved out a giant H-E-L-P in the sand and lit fires.

Rescuers spotted the couple and got them to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescueaustraliacrocodileu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News