AUSTRALIA (KTRK) -- A couple outsmarted crocodiles when they wrote out the word "Help" in the sand in western Australia.
Shantelle Johnson and her partner Colen Nulgit were on a fishing trip in the northern territory on Monday when their vehicle got stuck in a bog.
After spending a night in an area filled with crocodile tracks, the family overheard a plane flying by.
They went to a vacant area and carved out a giant H-E-L-P in the sand and lit fires.
Rescuers spotted the couple and got them to safety.
Couple stuck in crocodile swamp rescued after writing 'Help' in mud
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News