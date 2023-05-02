Even after the five suspects got the victims' wallet, purse, and cell phones, they pistol-whipped and shot the man in the leg, Houston police said.

Suspects in ski masks shoot, pistol whip man after robbing him and his girlfriend in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple was robbed by five men in ski masks, but even after the suspects got what they wanted, they pistol-whipped and shot the man, Houston police said.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday on Westward Street near Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

Police told us that even after getting the victim's wallet, purse, and cell phones, the attack was not over yet. During the robbery, the man was pistol-whipped and shot in the leg, police said.

The couple then walked down the street to a club on Hillcroft where they asked security guards to call police.

The suspects took off in a black sedan but no other description was given.

As for the man shot, he is expected to be OK. The woman with him was not injured.

