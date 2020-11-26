Man and woman found dead at southwest Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife found shot at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of S. Gessner Road.

A call reporting a shooting came in to police a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the man dead in the parking area.

The door to one of the apartments had been kicked open, police say. A woman was found dead inside.

Officers found the woman's ex-husband in the apartment, he was identified as Leonardo Llanes. Llanes surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He is being charged with murder and held at the Harris County jail without bond.

Police say a 7-year-old boy was not in the apartment at the time. They say the woman killed is believed to be his mother. The child was nearby with a babysitter and was unhurt during the shooting.

The victims' identities were not immediately made public.

In 2020, murder is up more than 46% in Houston.

