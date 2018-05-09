Couple finds convicted felon sleeping on their sofa

RITTMAN, Ohio --
Police say a convicted felon broke in to a stranger's apartment, ate snacks and fell asleep on the couch.

Jaclyn Fortner took her dog outside for a morning walk while it was still dark. She didn't notice a stranger on her couch.

However, when she came back in, her boyfriend made the shocking discovery.

"My boyfriend yells at me, 'Get upstairs. There's somebody in our house,'" said Fortner told WEWS-TV.

Police say the stranger was convicted felon Eric Branham. He has spent time in prison on forgery, drug and burglary charges.

Branham is on post release control, meaning he's being supervised by the adult parole authority.

Fortner says the man seemed confused, but finally left the apartment.

Branham hung around the apartment complex until police arrested him and allegedly found two knives on him, along with prescription pain pills.
