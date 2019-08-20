u.s. & world

French couple could face jail time for taking sand from Sardinia beach

This undated stock photo shows a beach in Cala Mariolu on the island of Sardinia. (Gabriele Maltinti/Shutterstock)

ROME -- A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple's SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.

The couple told police they didn't know it was against the law to take the island's famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It's not clear when a trial may be held.

Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachestheftitalyu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Elton John slams criticism of Harry, Meghan over private jet use
Alligator scales fence of naval air station with ease
Hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
This is the largest public school in the country to ban phones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flood Advisory for parts of Houston until 4:15PM
2 inmates escape from Liberty Co. Jail through hole in fence
UH student abducted by man with gun at Kemah gas station
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex
New liquidation store offering Black Friday-style deals
Tom Brady's gym coming to Houston
Show More
9-year-old Mich. girl mauled to death by pit bulls
Elton John slams criticism of Harry, Meghan over private jet use
Pokémon pop-up bar coming to Houston
Astros' Alex Bregman welcomes new member to the family
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
More TOP STORIES News