Law enforcement say 'savage' attack on bartender in Harris County is worst attack they have seen

A man is recovering after what officials called a "savage" attack that took place in a bar in north Harris County.Prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the suspects, 29-year-old Ariel Cordoba and 36-year-old Felix Vale, beat the victim for 22 minutes inside the Fountainhead Bar in the 17000 block of Ella Blvd.The two reportedly had a conversation with two men inside the bar on Feb. 17 and the couple became angry.Officials said the bartender locked the door to keep Vale and Cordoba out, but they kicked it in, and assaulted the victim even after he lost consciousness. Charging documents said a wooden stool was used during the assault. Vale was reportedly also armed with a gun.The attack was captured on the bar's surveillance video with audio. During the assault, prosecutors said the suspects identified themselves as members of a gang.Prosecutors said based on the video, the victim in the case did not engage with the couple in a violent manner. Many law enforcement officials familiar with the case have referred to this as the worst attack they have seen.Cordoba and Vale are both charged in connection with the attack. They each face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. On Wednesday, prosecutors also charged the couple with aggravated sexual assault, and Cordoba was also charged with tampering with evidence.Cordoba is being held in jail on a $90,000 bond, while Vale's bond is set at $80,000. Both are due before a judge Thursday morning.Prosecutors will ask the judge in the 339th District Court not to reduce the bond for the safety of the victim, witnesses and, ultimately, the community.