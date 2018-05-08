Just days before her 63rd birthday, a Harvey flood victim was attacked as she got home from working her second job.Hattie Lovick showed Eyewitness News the scar on her chin from a stabbing that required six stitches."He was just jabbing the knife in my face," she said.Police say it happened the morning of Sunday, April 29 at the 480 West Parker Apartments.They are now looking for the man who attacked Lovick, another man and attempted to rob a third person."We can't afford for somebody to be out in the free world amongst us when they're this dangerous, and who knows what he's capable of," said Jeff Brieden with Houston Police.He says the incidents all occurred within 30 minutes around 6 a.m.Surveillance video shows a man and woman targeting drivers who were stopped at the apartment entrance gate, waiting for it to open.The video captures the man going up to a passenger door and trying to open it.He is dragged a few feet as the driver speeds into the parking lot.The second incident shows the man going up to the driver's door as Hattie Lovick tries to swipe her gate card."He jacked my door open and he said 'give me the money, give me the money.' And I said 'I don't have any money' and then that's when he starts swiping at my face."The female accomplice is seen banging on the passenger window during the attack, as Lovick said the man used a pocket knife to threaten her."He was just jabbing the knife in my face."He did cut her, just below her mouth.Officer Brieden says this same couple then walked into the complex and confronted another tenant."He approaches the male and says 'give me your money.' And the guy's like 'I don't have any money' and it's at that time that he just goes and stabs him."Police say that man was stabbed in the neck but is okay.Investigators are alarmed by his quick use of violence."He had no concern or care, he's a coward," said BriedenLovick said the attack left her startled and worried for her life."I was wondering was I going to see my 63rd birthday," said Lovick.She tells Eyewitness News the man only got away with her work bag.Brieden says the suspect never got away with any money. "He commits three first degree felonies and basically gets nothing out of it."Police need the public's help to identify and find the man and woman involved. If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.