KROGER BANDITS: Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from La Porte store

Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger. (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Usually the self-checkout line is reserved for customers with a small amount of items or those in need of a quick in-and-out experience.

Instead, a La Porte couple is accused of using the self-checkout at Kroger to make a quick escape, stealing over $300 in groceries.

According to police, the couple entered the store in the 1300 block of West Fairmont on July 12.

While checking out, the couple attempted to use a stolen credit card, but the card didn't work.

After realizing the card was not working, the couple made a beeline out of the store with the stolen groceries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 281-842-3173.
