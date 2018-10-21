Stage light crashes down during Tracy Byrd's performance injuring band member

Cellphone video captured the frightening moment that occurred as Tracy Byrd's band was wrapping up their show.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A concert turned terrifying at the Brazoria County fair when a stage light fell and sent members of a country singer's band scrambling Saturday night.

Cellphone video captured the frightening moment that occurred as Tracy Byrd's band was wrapping up their show. In the video, Byrd is seen getting ready to walk off the stage, and a couple of seconds later the massive stage light comes crashing down. The crowd in attendance went into shock as several members, including Byrd, rushed to hold up the light in order to help the keyboard player from underneath the downed stage light.

At least one person was hospitalized but his condition is unknown.

The cause of the accident also remains unknown.

