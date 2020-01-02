Count dropped against fiery crash driver charged twice before for DWI

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been dropped in the case of a man accused of driving while intoxicated before a fiery fatal crash on New Year's Eve.

A judge ordered Friday that 30-year-old Stephen Dario Rodriguez be released from custody, stating in court documents that no probable cause existed for his arrest.

Rodriguez was involved in a crash with a motorcycle early Tuesday on Genoa Red Bluff near Space Center Boulevard.

Police say 24-year-old James Hubbs was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he hit the passenger side of Rodriguez's small, four-door car. The crash caused both vehicles to spin and catch fire.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital.

Police initially said Rodriguez was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was charged with DWI. It would have been Rodriguez's third time being charged for driving while intoxicated.

