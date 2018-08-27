Cotton candy taco wins "most creative" at Texas State Fair

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3965540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Check out the outrageous finalists for Big Tex 2018

The State Fair of Texas opens in little more than a month - and while many people may be looking forward to the rides, many mouths are already watering thinking about the food.Vendors come up with some wild food concoctions and then enter them into the Big Tex Choice Awards for a chance to win Best Fair Food.Inside a packed room at Fair Park, an all-star panel of judges sampled the most delightfully decadent fair food.Ten finalists showed off the food they'll serve this year.The outrageous Cotton Candy Taco took the prize of 'most creative' at the competition.'Best sweet' went to Arroz con Leche.'Best savory' went to Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce.The State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 21.