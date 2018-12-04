Cosmetologist prescribed drugs that put woman in hospital: Police

A licensed cosmetologist is the latest person arrested in a police crackdown on illegal medspa procedures.ABC13 was there when Melissa Galvan, 46, was arrested at a relative's house in Cypress.She is charged with unlawfully practicing medicine without a license and accused of prescribing medication, even though she is not a doctor. It's a felony.Investigators with Houston Police Department's Major Offenders Division said she was working out of Cypress Classic Hair Salon and Savvy Chic Medspa, both in northwest Harris County, doing injectables such as Botox and weight loss management.Gretchen Hediger tells Eyewitness News she wanted to lose a little weight, so Galvan prescribed her what she thought was a water pill. Instead, it was medication for high blood pressure. She endured days of headaches and chest pains and was hospitalized."It's just horrible that people are writing scripts out or doing Botox that have no business doing it," Hedigar said. "I didn't think i was going to make it."Galvan did not respond to questions as she was being handcuffed. Her bond was set at $5,000.On Eyewitness News at 10, Reporter Jessica Willey will explain how her arrest is tied to the recent arrests of a nurse and doctor.