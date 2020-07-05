1 dead after out-of-control Corvette slams into a tree in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Saturday in a Clear Lake neighborhood after a crash involving a Corvette.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 14200 block of El Camino Real at Almond Brook Lane.

The driver of a Corvette was westbound on El Camino Real and traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a tree, according to Houston police.

The passenger, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver, a 27-year-old man was hospitalized. His condition wasn't known Sunday.

The driver faces possible intoxicated manslaughter charges related to the crash, authorities said.
