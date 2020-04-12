coronavirus texas

COVID-19 peak in Texas 2 weeks away, researchers say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Texas is just two weeks away, according to researchers.

In newly released data issued by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the peak in Texas will happen on Sunday, April 26.

"We're very much in the thick of it right now," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo during a briefing last week. "We've not reached the peak of cases. We've already crossed the 3,000 cases, and we're expecting the growth to continue."

According to IHME, these forecasts were developed to provide hospitals, health care workers, policy makers, and the public with information about what demands COVID-19 may place on hospital capacity and resources.



The city of Houston and Harris County use this model to help make plans during the outbreak.

According to the latest model, Texas will require 3,881 beds, 732 ICU beds and 613 ventilators for COVID-19 patients on its peak date.

Last month, the peak was predicted to happen on May 2, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The timeline, which researchers say can be adjusted, is provided that "perfect social distancing" is followed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyhoustonhealthtexas newsoutbreakcoronavirushealth watchcoronavirus texasweatherhealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19severe weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Washington County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News