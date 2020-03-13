Mattress Mack has message for Houstonians in coronavirus PSA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians have a deep love for Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and now he has a message for them.
"Spread facts, not fear!"
It's a phrase that's to the point and also the focus of a new PSA featuring Mattress Mack and Dr. Umair Shah of Harris County Public Health.
The pair teamed up to give quick reminders on how to protect yourself and your family during this uncertain time surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
No one is immune to illness, including Mattress Mack who said that because of his age, he's considered high risk.
Watch the video above and stay until the end to catch the friendly elbow bump between the two, because safety first!
You can also watch their full discussion on the Gallery Furniture YouTube page.
