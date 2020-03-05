Health & Fitness

Channelview HS employee family member under quarantine for coronavirus

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -- An employee with Channelview High School notified officials that a member of her family was under quarantine for COVID-19.

Channelview ISD said it has been in close contact with state and local officials and indicate that there is little to no risk to its schools.

Here's the official statement from Channelview ISD regarding the situation:

"The Channelview Independent School District believes the safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our top priorities. In an effort to keep you informed, we want to notify you of a report that was made at Channelview High School. This morning, an employee notified the administration that one of her family members was under quarantine. Channelview ISD has been in close contact with state and local officials, and indications are there is little to no risk to our Channelview schools. We want to assure you that we will continue to follow all safety measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control."



SEE MORE:

6 UH faculty and students under self-quarantine for COVID-19 after traveling abroad

Texas has 11 COVID-19 coronavirus cases, CDC says

Meet the Houston doctors working on coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus sparks concern in Houston after CDC issues strong warning
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschannelviewcoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Show More
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News