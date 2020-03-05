6 UH faculty and students under self-quarantine for COVID-19 after traveling abroad

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two faculty members and four students from the University of Houston are under a 14-day self-quarantine after returning from Italy and South Korea.UH announced that it requires students or staff returning from travel to countries under a CDC Level 2 or Level 3 travel warning related to coronavirus to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days away from campus.Two more students from UH are expected to return at the end of the week and self-quarantine.