Houston startup creates clever COVID-19 tracking tool

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston tech startup has created a web application to give the residents of Harris County all the local information on COVID-19 in the palm of their hand.Predictive Solutions uses a map tool to indicate the county's nearby testing locations as well as cases that have been self-reported in the area through the tool. While not trying to be comprehensive, the website is trying to track trends with the disease."We developed the app to help streamline communication between the City of Houston, the healthcare community, aid organizations and Harris County residents, while mitigating the logistical nightmare of making sure presumed cases get tested," says Stewart Severino, co-founder and CEO of Predictive Solutions, in the news release.