Ft. Bend Co. reports 7th COVID-19 death as Houston area nears 5,500 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County, which was one of the first counties in the Houston area to report COVID-19 cases, confirmed its seventh coronavirus death.

The county also identified 99 new cases, bringing the greater Houston area closer to 3,500 in a little over a month.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 5,238 cases

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 2,124 cases, 16 deaths

Harris County: 1,437 cases, 25 deaths

Austin County: 7 cases

Brazoria County: 216 cases, 2 deaths

Brazos County: 134 cases, 10 deaths

Chambers County: 24 cases

Colorado County: 7 cases

Fort Bend County: 518 cases, 11 deaths

Galveston County: 341 cases, 8 deaths

Grimes County: 5 cases

Liberty County: 19 cases

Matagorda County: 49 cases, 3 deaths

Montgomery County: 251 cases, 5 deaths

Polk County: 9 cases

Wharton County: 26 cases

Walker County: 18 cases

Waller County: 12 cases

Washington County: 36 cases, 2 deaths

San Jacinto County: 5 cases

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




